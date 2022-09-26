Sign up
Photo 2082
Typical farm road
through the canola fields. This shot was taken peeping over the gate I posted on the 2nd.
26th September 2022
26th Sep 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
Hi everyone, I have just started in the group today! (Dec.26th 2016) I am retired and live in Stellenbosch, Western Cape SA.
Tags
overberg.
winghong_ho
So colorful, great landscape capture.
September 26th, 2022
