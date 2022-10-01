Previous
One Bee making a fuss by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2087

One Bee making a fuss

over a dead Iris. It was going back and forth and just would not land.

I kept the camera focused on the flower and just waited for the bee to appear in the frame!

So here is a composite of some of the shots.
1st October 2022 1st Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
JackieR ace
What an amazingly beautiful composite Disna. There's a composite challenge ongoing.....
October 1st, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So clever, and a great composed image, - Well done !
October 1st, 2022  
Dianne
That’s pretty cool!
October 1st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Cool composite Diana!
October 1st, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
What a great composite.
October 1st, 2022  
Jacqueline ace
Diana please tag this photo composite-49
October 1st, 2022  
