Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2087
One Bee making a fuss
over a dead Iris. It was going back and forth and just would not land.
I kept the camera focused on the flower and just waited for the bee to appear in the frame!
So here is a composite of some of the shots.
1st October 2022
1st Oct 22
6
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6702
photos
303
followers
205
following
571% complete
View this month »
2080
2081
2082
2083
2084
2085
2086
2087
Latest from all albums
2088
430
2086
2094
2087
2089
2095
431
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silly-bee
JackieR
ace
What an amazingly beautiful composite Disna. There's a composite challenge ongoing.....
October 1st, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So clever, and a great composed image, - Well done !
October 1st, 2022
Dianne
That’s pretty cool!
October 1st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Cool composite Diana!
October 1st, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
What a great composite.
October 1st, 2022
Jacqueline
ace
Diana please tag this photo composite-49
October 1st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close