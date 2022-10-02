Previous
Far from the coast by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2088

Far from the coast

I took a trip land inwards a few das ago.

It is mainly wheat and cattle and I was surprised to see so much canola there.

I will not do a month, but will post an occasional shot of the scenery.
Diana

