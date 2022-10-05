Previous
The scarred Helderberg by ludwigsdiana
The scarred Helderberg

after a very bad fire a few months ago.

The whole top slope was burning and fortunately no wine estates suffered any damage.
5th October 2022 5th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful shot.
October 5th, 2022  
