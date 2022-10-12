Previous
I love my new lens already! by ludwigsdiana
I love my new lens already!

Now I have to find something else to photograph. I don't want to bore anyone with my grandchildren ;-)
12th October 2022

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Issi Bannerman ace
Not at all boring - they are both gorgeous and so is the photo!
October 12th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I don't usually comment on family pics here, but I have to say that lens is FANTASTIC - everything about the composition and dof of this image is spectacular!
October 12th, 2022  
JackieR ace
Bore away!! Enjoying your happiness. Is the lens also macro,
October 12th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful portrait!
October 12th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Wow, such a wonderful photo! Your granddaughters are beautiful, I would never get bored of photos of them
October 12th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
No, not bored at all - that's what 365 is so good at - getting a great picture and emotion has all to do with it!
October 12th, 2022  
winghong_ho
I see the new lens produces fantastic photo.
October 12th, 2022  
julia ace
Gorgeous girls.. looks like they don't mind having their photo taken..
October 12th, 2022  
Dawn ace
Lovely looking lasses
October 12th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous girls. Happy to see more.
October 12th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful girls and great portrait - the new lens is certainly doing well.
October 12th, 2022  
