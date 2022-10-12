Sign up
Photo 2098
I love my new lens already!
Now I have to find something else to photograph. I don't want to bore anyone with my grandchildren ;-)
12th October 2022
12th Oct 22
11
2
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6746
photos
303
followers
207
following
Tags
antonia-emilia
Issi Bannerman
ace
Not at all boring - they are both gorgeous and so is the photo!
October 12th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I don't usually comment on family pics here, but I have to say that lens is FANTASTIC - everything about the composition and dof of this image is spectacular!
October 12th, 2022
JackieR
ace
Bore away!! Enjoying your happiness. Is the lens also macro,
October 12th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful portrait!
October 12th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Wow, such a wonderful photo! Your granddaughters are beautiful, I would never get bored of photos of them
October 12th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
No, not bored at all - that's what 365 is so good at - getting a great picture and emotion has all to do with it!
October 12th, 2022
winghong_ho
I see the new lens produces fantastic photo.
October 12th, 2022
julia
ace
Gorgeous girls.. looks like they don't mind having their photo taken..
October 12th, 2022
Dawn
ace
Lovely looking lasses
October 12th, 2022
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous capture of these gorgeous girls. Happy to see more.
October 12th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful girls and great portrait - the new lens is certainly doing well.
October 12th, 2022
