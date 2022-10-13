Sign up
Photo 2099
Antonia
I read that the macro lens was also good for portraits, so I had to try it out.
This was the first one, tomorrow I will post the first one of Emilia.
13th October 2022
13th Oct 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6750
photos
303
followers
207
following
Album
Special to me
Camera
Canon EOS 80D
Taken
10th October 2022 10:43am
Tags
canon-100mm
