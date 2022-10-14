Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2100
Emilia
Another shot with the macro lens.
I really am loving it and find it quite versatile.
Next week I will have time to practice some real macro shots.
14th October 2022
14th Oct 22
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6754
photos
303
followers
207
following
575% complete
View this month »
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
Latest from all albums
2101
2099
443
2107
2102
2100
444
2108
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
canon-100m
Carole G
ace
lovely portrait. The macro lens is certainly a versatile one
October 14th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
I didn't know you could use macro for a face shot but here it seems to be the best! A natural smile!
October 14th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that cheeky face! Lovely image.
October 14th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
Wonderful portrait
October 14th, 2022
Desi
Beautiful portrait and lovely girl
October 14th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close