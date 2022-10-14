Previous
Emilia by ludwigsdiana
Emilia

Another shot with the macro lens.

I really am loving it and find it quite versatile.

Next week I will have time to practice some real macro shots.
14th October 2022 14th Oct 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Carole G ace
lovely portrait. The macro lens is certainly a versatile one
October 14th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
I didn't know you could use macro for a face shot but here it seems to be the best! A natural smile!
October 14th, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that cheeky face! Lovely image.
October 14th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Wonderful portrait
October 14th, 2022  
Desi
Beautiful portrait and lovely girl
October 14th, 2022  
