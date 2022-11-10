Sign up
Photo 2127
The Cathedral
a concert venue on Blaauwklippen wine estate.
We took a friend to a wonderful classical concert with a wonderful performance by a local sopranist, Lynelle Kenned.
For those interested, she is wonderful
https://youtu.be/I2uE7yFsSp4
That is hubby and Chris, a visiting friend from GB taken with my cell.
10th November 2022
10th Nov 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
6862
photos
302
followers
212
following
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Special to me
Camera
SM-G950F
Taken
9th November 2022 6:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dinner-afterwards
