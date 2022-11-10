Previous
The Cathedral by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2127

The Cathedral

a concert venue on Blaauwklippen wine estate.

We took a friend to a wonderful classical concert with a wonderful performance by a local sopranist, Lynelle Kenned.

For those interested, she is wonderful https://youtu.be/I2uE7yFsSp4

That is hubby and Chris, a visiting friend from GB taken with my cell.
10th November 2022 10th Nov 22

Diana

