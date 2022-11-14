Previous
More natures lace by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2131

More natures lace

this time on the ground between the weeds.
14th November 2022 14th Nov 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Suzanne ace
Favourite for this one. I really like what you have done with it
November 14th, 2022  
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot and great pov.
November 14th, 2022  
Susan Wakely ace
They have such lovely lacey patterns.
November 14th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Beautiful !
November 14th, 2022  
