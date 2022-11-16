Sign up
Photo 2133
Waiting for the signal to change
a quick cell snap of a building in the older part of CT. That is Signal Hill in the background.
I first noticed the Jaegermeister ad.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
love-jaegermeister
moni kozi
A most wonderful building there.
I couldn't possibly miss the Jägermeister add. Our little helper...
https://cdn.quotesgram.com/small/9/28/1271837980-six-shots-of-jagermeister.jpg
November 16th, 2022
Babs
What an interesting building
November 16th, 2022
