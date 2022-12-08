Previous
The security gate by ludwigsdiana
The security gate

at the entrance to some wine estates on this slope. Unfortunately everyone needs this to control who enters and leaves.

The Stellenboschberg as a backdrop.
8th December 2022 8th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
@ludwigsdiana
