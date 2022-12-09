Previous
Photo 2156

I loved the shadows

on the goat tower. What does one do without power for most of the day? Get in the car and take a drive in the countryside.

We went to buy wine (which is much needed) and had lunch at Fairview.
9th December 2022 9th Dec 22

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot of the goat tower. A car is very useful to go away from home when out of electric power at home.
December 9th, 2022  
Annie D ace
Love the tower...the power must be so frustrating....wine will definitely help 😁
December 9th, 2022  
