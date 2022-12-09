Sign up
Photo 2156
I loved the shadows
on the goat tower. What does one do without power for most of the day? Get in the car and take a drive in the countryside.
We went to buy wine (which is much needed) and had lunch at Fairview.
9th December 2022
9th Dec 22
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
winghong_ho
Beautiful shot of the goat tower. A car is very useful to go away from home when out of electric power at home.
December 9th, 2022
Annie D
ace
Love the tower...the power must be so frustrating....wine will definitely help 😁
December 9th, 2022
