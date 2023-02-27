Previous
Glossy ibis by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2236

Glossy ibis

taken at Villeira.

A first for me, unfortunately a bit far away so heavily cropped.
27th February 2023 27th Feb 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Nice feather colours
February 27th, 2023  
