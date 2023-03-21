Previous
Next
At the entrance by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2258

At the entrance

to the restaurant and wine tasting area, there is a lovely garden and koi pond.

The fish were all in the shade when we were there.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
618% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

winghong_ho
A lovely view and design.
March 21st, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
At least one fish grabbing a photo opportunity.
March 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise