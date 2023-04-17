Previous
Next
I had to go back by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2285

I had to go back

and try to get a decent shot of the view from the restaurant without any people around.

Unfortunately our weather was not up to scratch and all the beautiful mountains are in the clouds.
17th April 2023 17th Apr 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
626% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Kathy A ace
Such a wonderful view for lunch
April 17th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Lovely view
April 17th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such wonderful vista!
April 17th, 2023  
Christina ace
What a place for lunch!
April 17th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
Now this is a room with a view.
April 17th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise