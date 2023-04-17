Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2285
I had to go back
and try to get a decent shot of the view from the restaurant without any people around.
Unfortunately our weather was not up to scratch and all the beautiful mountains are in the clouds.
17th April 2023
17th Apr 23
5
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7494
photos
309
followers
186
following
View this month »
2278
2279
2280
2281
2282
2283
2284
2285
Latest from all albums
2286
2284
2292
628
2287
2285
629
2293
Views
3
Comments
5
Album
Special to me
Tags
waterkloof
Kathy A
ace
Such a wonderful view for lunch
April 17th, 2023
Dawn
ace
Lovely view
April 17th, 2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such wonderful vista!
April 17th, 2023
Christina
ace
What a place for lunch!
April 17th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
Now this is a room with a view.
April 17th, 2023
