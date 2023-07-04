Previous
Weird and wonderful by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2363

Weird and wonderful

these ornaments made of wire and beads decorate a large metal structure with a wooden frame at Spier.

I have no idea what they are supposed to mean and I could not find out yet.
4th July 2023 4th Jul 23

Diana

gloria jones ace
A beautiful piece of artwork.
July 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
lovely artwork
July 4th, 2023  
moni kozi
Oh my! All that craft and skill and talent that got into making this. The meaning should be given by the viewer.
July 4th, 2023  
