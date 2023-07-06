Sign up
Previous
Photo 2365
The Amphitheare at Spier
has a little forest all along the outside where they have placed golden statues.
The trees are a bit overgrown atm, but I managed to get a few close ups which I will post on Thursdays.
6th July 2023
6th Jul 23
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
7793
photos
312
followers
180
following
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
spier-statues
Issi Bannerman
ace
How beautiful this is.
July 6th, 2023
