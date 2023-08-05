Previous
Lanner Falcon by ludwigsdiana
Lanner Falcon

is a medium sized bird of prey 43-50 cm (17-20 inches). It flies up to 144 kms when in pursuit of its prey. which is mainly birds or bats.

A human being stooping or diving at those speeds could not be able to breathe.

It is sitting on the glove of its trainer, with the long tail hanging down the side.
5th August 2023 5th Aug 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
