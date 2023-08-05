Sign up
Photo 2395
Lanner Falcon
is a medium sized bird of prey 43-50 cm (17-20 inches). It flies up to 144 kms when in pursuit of its prey. which is mainly birds or bats.
A human being stooping or diving at those speeds could not be able to breathe.
It is sitting on the glove of its trainer, with the long tail hanging down the side.
5th August 2023
5th Aug 23
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
