She even looked at me by ludwigsdiana
She even looked at me

which was most surprising as she was trotting up and down all the time.
31st August 2023 31st Aug 23

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Junko Y ace
That's a lovely "portrait", Diana, with such style and glamour projected in your capture!
August 31st, 2023  
Valerie Chesney ace
Oh those eyes!
August 31st, 2023  
Cordiander
A fine lady!
August 31st, 2023  
