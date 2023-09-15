Previous
For Ann by ludwigsdiana
For Ann

@olivetreeann, I was lucky to get the promised shot as it has been exceptionally windy almost all week.

It's a pity you cannot see how beautiful they all look swaying in the wind. There are over 20 nests in our tree atm.
Diana

oh wow more than 20, that's fantastic!
September 15th, 2023  
winghong_ho
Lovely capture of the heart-shaped nest.
September 15th, 2023  
Such an intricately ornate nest
September 15th, 2023  
