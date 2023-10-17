Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2468
Still strutting
as it cannot fly. I asked last week why the stork was still there, and was told it had a damaged wing and cannot fly anymore.
I farmer brought it in and it is now living a happy life.
17th October 2023
17th Oct 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
8200
photos
308
followers
175
following
676% complete
View this month »
2461
2462
2463
2464
2465
2466
2467
2468
Latest from all albums
2474
2466
787
2469
2467
2475
2470
2468
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
eagle-encounters
Brian
ace
😢 great shot
October 17th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close