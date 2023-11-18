Previous
Finding what its looking for by ludwigsdiana
Finding what its looking for

although I did not think there was much pollen on the lavender.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
winghong_ho
Beautiful capture, the details of the bee are great.
November 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski
Wonderful close-up
November 18th, 2023  
