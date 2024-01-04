Sign up
Previous
Photo 2547
Anthurium
One of the three different colours I have.
Given a bit on underpainting in Befunky.
4th January 2024
4th Jan 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
anthirium
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oooh this one looks great!
January 4th, 2024
amyK
ace
Lovely close up
January 4th, 2024
*lynn
ace
beautiful artwork
January 4th, 2024
