Wabi sabi 1 by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2550

Wabi sabi 1

I have had this Protea for weeks and decided to do a photoshoot with it.
7th January 2024 7th Jan 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oooooh Proteas are just wonderful as they move through each stage and I love your edit!
January 7th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Beautiful Diana. Wonderful edit
January 7th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Nice one
Flowers are so photogenic
January 7th, 2024  
Louise & Ken ace
Let nothing go to waste! I love the mother-of-pearl backdrop!
January 7th, 2024  
*lynn ace
very cool and artistic shot
January 7th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
