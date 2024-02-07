Previous
Another unusual blue flower by ludwigsdiana
Another unusual blue flower

which I took close to yesterday's one. These flowers grow straight up on a long stalk. I put them next to each other in the calendar for comparison.

I hope to identify both today as I will go to a garden centre and try my luck.
7th February 2024

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
