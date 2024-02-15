Previous
Starting to look a bit worse for wear now by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2589

Starting to look a bit worse for wear now

as it has just been too hot and dry.
15th February 2024 15th Feb 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Photo Details

Brian ace
Exquisite colour
February 15th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
Still pretty through all the stages
February 15th, 2024  
judith deacon
I know the feeling! Very pretty though.
February 15th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Aw, but still looking lovely!
February 15th, 2024  
