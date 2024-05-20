Previous
Pretty pinks by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2684

Pretty pinks

with a touch of Cezanne
20th May 2024 20th May 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
735% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cordiander
Very lovely color.
May 20th, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
Such a nice effect
May 20th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
May 20th, 2024  
Christina ace
Very nice
May 20th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful painterly effect - love the touch of deeper pink in the flower ! fav
May 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise