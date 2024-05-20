Sign up
Previous
Photo 2684
Pretty pinks
with a touch of Cezanne
20th May 2024
20th May 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
anthurium
Cordiander
Very lovely color.
May 20th, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
Such a nice effect
May 20th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Absolutely gorgeous.
May 20th, 2024
Christina
ace
Very nice
May 20th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful painterly effect - love the touch of deeper pink in the flower ! fav
May 20th, 2024
