Blooming in cycles by ludwigsdiana
Blooming in cycles

either they all bloom at once or there are none. It is just like the iris, there is always a week or so with no blooms.
29th May 2024 29th May 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
A beautiful capture !
May 29th, 2024  
Casablanca ace
So pretty
May 29th, 2024  
