Roses wit dew by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2696

Roses wit dew

found in one of my favourite gardens here down the roadf rom us.

As it is the start of winter here, I thought I would take pics of the flowers still blooming.

Although it was 9am, most of them were still covered with dew.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Brigette ace
How lovely and delicate
June 1st, 2024  
