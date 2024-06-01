Sign up
Previous
Photo 2696
Roses wit dew
found in one of my favourite gardens here down the roadf rom us.
As it is the start of winter here, I thought I would take pics of the flowers still blooming.
Although it was 9am, most of them were still covered with dew.
1st June 2024
1st Jun 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
vredenheim-garden
Brigette
ace
How lovely and delicate
June 1st, 2024
