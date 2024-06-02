Sign up
Previous
Photo 2697
A bit of colour
as winter approaches and the days are getting grey and colder. There are quite a few of these bushes filled with these lovely flowers.
2nd June 2024
2nd Jun 24
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
tibouchina-princess-flower
Annie D
ace
Tibouchina is a beautiful shrub - we have one in our garden and it was covered in flowers a couple of months ago
June 2nd, 2024
