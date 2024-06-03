Sign up
Photo 2698
Covered in dew
as I was in the gardens too early. I actually wanted to go back later during the day to get some shots without dew, but was not able to.
3rd June 2024
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
rose=vredenburg
Krista Mae
Gorgeous shot. Love the tiny dew droplets.
June 3rd, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
So beautiful - nature at its best ! fav
June 3rd, 2024
Dianne
I love them best with the dew.
June 3rd, 2024
