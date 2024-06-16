Sign up
Previous
Photo 2711
They are still blooming
but the blooms are dropping slowly.
16th June 2024
16th Jun 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9139
photos
299
followers
147
following
742% complete
Tags
tibouchina
Babs
ace
How unusual they are still flowering
June 16th, 2024
