Previous
Photo 2715
Roses and dewdrops
Only after walking through the garden on the lawn, did I realize how wet my shoes were too.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
1
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9153
photos
297
followers
147
following
743% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vredenheim
Zilli
ace
Love the dewdrops on the roses
June 20th, 2024
