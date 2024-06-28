Sign up
Previous
Photo 2723
One of the many
that bloom throughout winter here.
28th June 2024
28th Jun 24
4
3
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9185
photos
298
followers
147
following
746% complete
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
Special to me
Tags
hibiscus
Dorothy
ace
Just like Hawaii. Do you ever see snow on the mountains behind you?
June 28th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Beautiful flower and capture! How nice that it blooms throughout the winter.
June 28th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Gorgeous.
June 28th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty…
June 28th, 2024
