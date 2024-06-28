Previous
One of the many by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2723

One of the many

that bloom throughout winter here.
28th June 2024 28th Jun 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
Dorothy ace
Just like Hawaii. Do you ever see snow on the mountains behind you?
June 28th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful flower and capture! How nice that it blooms throughout the winter.
June 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Gorgeous.
June 28th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty…
June 28th, 2024  
