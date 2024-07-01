Previous
Winter flowers by ludwigsdiana
Winter flowers

Almost everything that blooms here in winter is either red or orange. these aloes happen to have a malachite sunbird seeking nectar.

This month I will focus on winter blooms.
Diana

Elisa Smith ace
What a beautiful bird. Love these flowers, gorgeous shot.
July 1st, 2024  
