Previous
Photo 2731
A winter highlight
is to see these gorgeous flowers blooming. I chose this rich red as it matches the other colours in my calendar.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
4
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9217
photos
299
followers
149
following
748% complete
2724
2725
2726
2727
2728
2729
2730
2731
2731
2737
2738
1015
2732
2730
2731
2733
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
camelia
Cordiander
Lovely. It's really a gorgeous flower.
July 6th, 2024
Junko Y
ace
A lovely morning greeting -- I am now in Cape Town and have managed to misplace the photo on which you told me your email address. I am still here until next Thursday and would love to see you but I don't have a car so I won't get to Intake. I might figure out how to get to Stellenbosch on Monday, though. Are you around?
July 6th, 2024
Diana
ace
@jyokota
That sounds great Junko, welcome to Cape Town.
I am fetching my 78 year old sister from hospital on Monday, she will stay the week to recover as she lives on her own. I will not be able to meet on Monday and will have to see how it goes.
My email ludwigsdiana3@gmail.com
I do hope that we can make a plan if she is ok. She had a big op and I cannot leave her alone. Hope you have a good time here, be careful and stay safe :-)
July 6th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2024
