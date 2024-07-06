Previous
A winter highlight by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2731

A winter highlight

is to see these gorgeous flowers blooming. I chose this rich red as it matches the other colours in my calendar.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
748% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cordiander
Lovely. It's really a gorgeous flower.
July 6th, 2024  
Junko Y ace
A lovely morning greeting -- I am now in Cape Town and have managed to misplace the photo on which you told me your email address. I am still here until next Thursday and would love to see you but I don't have a car so I won't get to Intake. I might figure out how to get to Stellenbosch on Monday, though. Are you around?
July 6th, 2024  
Diana ace
@jyokota That sounds great Junko, welcome to Cape Town.
I am fetching my 78 year old sister from hospital on Monday, she will stay the week to recover as she lives on her own. I will not be able to meet on Monday and will have to see how it goes.

My email ludwigsdiana3@gmail.com

I do hope that we can make a plan if she is ok. She had a big op and I cannot leave her alone. Hope you have a good time here, be careful and stay safe :-)
July 6th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful
July 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise