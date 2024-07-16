Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2741
Thank goodness for some colour
in the neighbourhood. We had one day of sunshine and now it is back to two weeks of rain.
During the 17 years of living here, we have never experienced such winter weather. Normally it used to rain a day or two and there were always a few sunny days in between.
The golf course is closed and probably will be till the end of the month.
16th July 2024
16th Jul 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9257
photos
297
followers
152
following
750% complete
View this month »
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
Latest from all albums
2739
2747
2748
1025
2742
2740
2741
2743
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
hibiscus
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close