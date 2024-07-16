Previous
Thank goodness for some colour by ludwigsdiana
Thank goodness for some colour

in the neighbourhood. We had one day of sunshine and now it is back to two weeks of rain.

During the 17 years of living here, we have never experienced such winter weather. Normally it used to rain a day or two and there were always a few sunny days in between.

The golf course is closed and probably will be till the end of the month.
16th July 2024

Diana

