Previous
So slow to open this year by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2753

So slow to open this year

I wonder if the weather had anything to do with it.

I looked yesterday and only found this one that is starting to look like a real pin cushion.
28th July 2024 28th Jul 24

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
754% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
I love how the fingers of the pincushion are pointing towards the sun! Lovely image.
July 28th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So ,lovely even at this stage of opening - beautifully captured and presented ! fav
July 28th, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Excellent and the edit really enhances it
July 28th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise