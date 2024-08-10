Previous
I could not resist by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2766

I could not resist

taking photos of this bird taking advantage of the nectar in the aloes.
10th August 2024 10th Aug 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Beverley ace
I really like this gorgeous bird…
August 10th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
This is a wonderful image. Absolutely wonderful.
August 10th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Fabulous capture! You were there at the right time. Such a brightly coloured bird. Fav.
August 10th, 2024  
