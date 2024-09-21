Previous
A very popular tree by ludwigsdiana
A very popular tree

here and a wonderful display of colour. Atm the leaves are starting to appear and the blooms are getting less.
Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Yao RL ace
So much energy in it, how funny, the words "ballistic missiles" came into my mind.
September 21st, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
so lovely
September 21st, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Beautiful!
September 21st, 2024  
