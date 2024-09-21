Sign up
Previous
Photo 2808
A very popular tree
here and a wonderful display of colour. Atm the leaves are starting to appear and the blooms are getting less.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
3
1
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9525
photos
283
followers
155
following
769% complete
2801
2802
2803
2804
2805
2806
2807
2808
2814
2815
1091
2807
2809
2810
2808
1092
Views
16
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
Special to me
Tags
coral-tree
Yao RL
ace
So much energy in it, how funny, the words "ballistic missiles" came into my mind.
September 21st, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
so lovely
September 21st, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful!
September 21st, 2024
