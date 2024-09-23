Previous
One of the hardiest by ludwigsdiana
One of the hardiest

that survive no matter what kind of weather. It needs no special soil or any fertiliser. It also grows wild on the mountain slopes.
Diana

Susan Klassen ace
Such a neat looking plant. Amazing the hardiness of it.
September 23rd, 2024  
Issi Bannerman ace
Such a beautiful plant, and so nicely photographed and framed.
September 23rd, 2024  
Beverley ace
Sooo beautiful
September 23rd, 2024  
Babs ace
What an unusual flower.
September 23rd, 2024  
