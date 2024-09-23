Sign up
Previous
Photo 2810
One of the hardiest
that survive no matter what kind of weather. It needs no special soil or any fertiliser. It also grows wild on the mountain slopes.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
4
2
Diana
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
leucodendron
Susan Klassen
ace
Such a neat looking plant. Amazing the hardiness of it.
September 23rd, 2024
Issi Bannerman
ace
Such a beautiful plant, and so nicely photographed and framed.
September 23rd, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful
September 23rd, 2024
Babs
ace
What an unusual flower.
September 23rd, 2024
