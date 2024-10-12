Sign up
Photo 2829
Happy flowers
but only when the sun shines. We had a spell of beautiful weather and they are growing profusely.
12th October 2024
12th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Special to me
Tags
cape-daisies
