Photo 2834
More cofetti
when they stop flowering, the petals fall off like real confetti.
17th October 2024
17th Oct 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
confetti-bush
leggzy
So pretty.
October 17th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Beautiful
October 17th, 2024
