Previous
Photo 2849
Bouquet of wildflowers
My daughter fell in love with these and brought me this beautiful bunch.
the larger flowers are called "blushing bride" and are blooming all over on the slopes of the mountains.
1st November 2024
1st Nov 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
wild-flowers
Krista Mae
ace
WOW, what a gorgeous photo of your daughter's bouquet!
November 1st, 2024
leggzy
ace
Wow, they are utterly gorgeous!
November 1st, 2024
