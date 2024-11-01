Previous
Bouquet of wildflowers by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2849

Bouquet of wildflowers

My daughter fell in love with these and brought me this beautiful bunch.

the larger flowers are called "blushing bride" and are blooming all over on the slopes of the mountains.
1st November 2024 1st Nov 24

Diana

@ludwigsdiana
Krista Mae ace
WOW, what a gorgeous photo of your daughter's bouquet!
November 1st, 2024  
leggzy ace
Wow, they are utterly gorgeous!
November 1st, 2024  
