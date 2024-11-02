Previous
Fallen by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2850

Fallen

After returning home I found this bloom on the floor. I like the almost see through parts and textures.
2nd November 2024 2nd Nov 24

Diana

Kathy A ace
So beautiful and delicate
November 2nd, 2024  
Chris Cook ace
A dying bloom, but still lovely. My wife's orchid blooms are dying too.
November 2nd, 2024  
leggzy ace
Just beautiful
November 2nd, 2024  
