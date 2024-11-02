Sign up
Previous
Photo 2850
Fallen
After returning home I found this bloom on the floor. I like the almost see through parts and textures.
2nd November 2024
2nd Nov 24
3
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9692
photos
282
followers
158
following
780% complete
View this month »
2843
2844
2845
2846
2847
2848
2849
2850
Latest from all albums
2848
2856
2857
1133
2851
2849
2852
2850
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
Special to me
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
orchid
Kathy A
ace
So beautiful and delicate
November 2nd, 2024
Chris Cook
ace
A dying bloom, but still lovely. My wife's orchid blooms are dying too.
November 2nd, 2024
leggzy
ace
Just beautiful
November 2nd, 2024
