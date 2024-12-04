Previous
A most unusul flower by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2882

A most unusul flower

seen in the garden of a winery. I was quite happy that google lens could identify it.
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Diana

I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
ooooh it looks a bit like a kind of monstera?
December 4th, 2024  
Diana
@koalagardens You sure know your plants Katrina ;-)
December 4th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨
@ludwigsdiana I have a great one and the fruit are quite divine - as a child we used to call them 'monsterio delicio'
I bring the fruit in early and put in a paper bag to ripen - if you eat before they are ripe they hurt the tongue and it can start to crack! but if ripe, they are like heaven!
December 4th, 2024  
Beverley
Sooo beautiful…
December 4th, 2024  
