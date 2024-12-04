Sign up
Photo 2882
A most unusul flower
seen in the garden of a winery. I was quite happy that google lens could identify it.
4th December 2024
4th Dec 24
4
0
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9820
photos
284
followers
158
following
789% complete
Views
10
Comments
4
Album
Special to me
Tags
monstera-deliciosa-inflorescence
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
ooooh it looks a bit like a kind of monstera?
December 4th, 2024
Diana
ace
@koalagardens
You sure know your plants Katrina ;-)
December 4th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I have a great one and the fruit are quite divine - as a child we used to call them 'monsterio delicio'
I bring the fruit in early and put in a paper bag to ripen - if you eat before they are ripe they hurt the tongue and it can start to crack! but if ripe, they are like heaven!
December 4th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Sooo beautiful…
December 4th, 2024
I bring the fruit in early and put in a paper bag to ripen - if you eat before they are ripe they hurt the tongue and it can start to crack! but if ripe, they are like heaven!