Photo 2885
Finally they are growing again
I love these cape gooseberries, not only the fruit, but also the husks which are rather photogenic.
7th December 2024
7th Dec 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
9832
photos
282
followers
157
following
Tags
physalis
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I've never eaten one, and I do love the images created of all the stages - look forward to what you do this year
December 7th, 2024
l.eggzy
ace
Lovely capture.
December 7th, 2024
