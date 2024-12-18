Sign up
Photo 2896
So unusual
and I don't even remember which garden I took these shots in.
18th December 2024
18th Dec 24
Diana
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think it is about time I update my profile. I am still loving every minute on this site and it has become a priority...
Tags
monstera-deliciosa-inflorescence
gloria jones
ace
Such a great close up with fine details
December 18th, 2024
