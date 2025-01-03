Previous
I was gifted this beauty by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2912

I was gifted this beauty

and although I am not a fan of pink, I rather like it.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Diana

ace
@ludwigsdiana
l.eggzy (Linda) ace
Such a lovely gift & pretty colour. I think our climate in winter would not be good for these, but I'm going to look into it to see if it's a possibility :)
January 3rd, 2025  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
really pretty begonia
January 3rd, 2025  
