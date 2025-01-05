Previous
Finally blooming by ludwigsdiana
Photo 2914

Finally blooming

Two years ago I propagated six of these beauties. Last year two bloomed and this year four are blooming. such a divine fragrance
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Diana

Elyse Klemchuk
These are so delicate and pretty!
January 5th, 2025  
